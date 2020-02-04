How To Pick The Best Savings Account For Your Situation
The question that stops most people from opening a savings account isn't "Should I open one?" Rather, it's "Which one should I open?" According to Business Insider, the right savings account is one that helps your money grow, and has the features you want.
For example, maybe it's the highest interest rate, or a good mobile app.
To pick the best one, first decide what you want to use it for.
For example, a down payment, or an emergency fund.
Building wealth isn't about the big wins. Instead, it's about making incremental progress, day after day, year after year.
