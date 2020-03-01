Global  

Dominican Republic, First Coronavirus

SANTO DOMINGO (Reuters) - Health authorities in the Dominican Republic said on Sunday that they had confirmed the first case of coronavirus in the country, a tourist visiting from Italy.

The patient was transferred on Sunday to an isolation room in a hospital near the capital and is in stable condition, Health Minister Rafael Sanchez said at a press conference.

Another tourist from France is under observation in the hospital and awaiting test results for the virus.

