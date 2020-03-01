Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Coronavirus: Iran urged to step up testing

Coronavirus: Iran urged to step up testing

Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Duration: 02:35s - Published < > Embed
Coronavirus: Iran urged to step up testing

Coronavirus: Iran urged to step up testing

The husband of British-Iranian woman Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe says he fears she's contracted the coronavirus at the prison in Tehran.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Iran temporarily frees 85,000 prisoners amid coronavirus

Iran has temporarily freed about 85,000 prisoners, including political prisoners in response to the...
IndiaTimes - Published Also reported by •Reuters IndiaBelfast TelegraphReuters


Coronavirus in Iran: Why did the Islamic Republic get hit so hard, so fast

Days of denials, a national celebration and an election helped the coronavirus spread quickly in Iran
Haaretz - Published Also reported by •Deutsche Welle



You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus: 250 Indians in Iran test positive |Oneindia News [Video]

Coronavirus: 250 Indians in Iran test positive |Oneindia News

AMID THE CONORAVIRUS OUTBREAK, THE RESIDENT WELFARE ASSOCIATION MEMBERS AND DELHI POLICE TALKED TO THE PROTESTERS AT SHAHEEN BAGH, URGING THEM TO CALL OFF THEIR PROTEST IN WAKE OF VIRUS OUTBREAK, WHICH..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:48Published
Hard-hit Iran frees more prisoners amid coronavirus outbreak [Video]

Hard-hit Iran frees more prisoners amid coronavirus outbreak

Judiciary says overall figure of those briefly released is 85,000, has taken measures in jails to protect against virus.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 05:07Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.