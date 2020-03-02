Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Ranbir Kapoor, Salman Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Vishal Dadlani | Bollywood Stars Who QUIT Smoking

Ranbir Kapoor, Salman Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Vishal Dadlani | Bollywood Stars Who QUIT Smoking

Video Credit: Bollywood NOW - Duration: 03:05s - Published < > Embed
Ranbir Kapoor, Salman Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Vishal Dadlani | Bollywood Stars Who QUIT Smoking

Ranbir Kapoor, Salman Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Vishal Dadlani | Bollywood Stars Who QUIT Smoking

Smoking is injurious to health.

And many Bollywood stars realised this very early.

Watch the video to know which Bollywood stars quit smoking and stepped into a healthy lifestyle.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

iamnone102

Nobody 3.0 RT @YODDHA__007: The ranking of actors in terms of profibility (the higher the success %, the higher is the profibility): 1. Shahrukh Khan… 2 hours ago

HereComesSultan

Summit Top current bollywood superstars as of today: 1. Salman Khan 2. Aamir Khan 3. Prabhas 4. Ranveer Singh 5. Ranbir K… https://t.co/4Z2ISj2zsJ 8 hours ago

being_Abhi18

🚬 RT @iHrithiksSniper: Average box office collection per film in last decade. (As per Addatoday) Aamir Khan - 250cr Salman Khan - 185cr Hrit… 10 hours ago

AmaanOye

Oye Amaan Year 2070, Bollywood Exists: 1) Baaghi 34 Trailer Launched 2) Taimur nominated for the best Actor award in Filmfare… https://t.co/Djvy7KzecX 12 hours ago

raj_akkian

Aʀᴛʜᴜʀ ꜰʟᴇᴄӄ🃏 Ranbir Kapoor with Salman Khan and you https://t.co/2u5HRv11SO https://t.co/0mzgGtmc2f 2 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Ranbir Kisses Alia, Sara Ali Khan Ganga Aarti, Salman Wishes Aamir | Top 10 News [Video]

Ranbir Kisses Alia, Sara Ali Khan Ganga Aarti, Salman Wishes Aamir | Top 10 News

Ranbir kisses Alia Bhatt on her cheeks, Sara Ali Khan performs Gangan Aarti with her mom, Salman Khan's special birthday wish for Aamir Khan are among the top 10 news.

Credit: Bollywood NOW     Duration: 04:28Published
Katrina Kaif DATING Ranbir, BOND With Salman, Family, Breakups, Vicky Kaushal | Life Story [Video]

Katrina Kaif DATING Ranbir, BOND With Salman, Family, Breakups, Vicky Kaushal | Life Story

Katrina Kaif made her Bollywood debut with film Boom but she got recognised when Salman Khan introduced her in Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya. Having had a break up Ranbir Kapoor and Salman Khan, Katrina..

Credit: Bollywood NOW     Duration: 17:15Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.