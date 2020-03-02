‘Prisoner release can’t be a pre-condition’: Ashraf Ghani on US-Taliban deal

Days after US and Taliban signed a peace deal, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has raised an objection to the prisoner release clause.

Addressing a press conference, Ghani said that no commitment has been made for the release of 5000 prisoners and added that it can be a part of the negotiation but cannot be a pre-condition.

Under the landmark agreement signed on Saturday in Qatar, 5,000 Taliban would be released in exchange for up to 1,000 government detainees by 10 March.