‘Prisoner release can’t be a pre-condition’: Ashraf Ghani on US-Taliban deal

Days after US and Taliban signed a peace deal, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has raised an objection to the prisoner release clause.

Addressing a press conference, Ghani said that no commitment has been made for the release of 5000 prisoners and added that it can be a part of the negotiation but cannot be a pre-condition.

Under the landmark agreement signed on Saturday in Qatar, 5,000 Taliban would be released in exchange for up to 1,000 government detainees by 10 March.
Afghan conflict: President Ashraf Ghani rejects Taliban prisoner release

Ashraf Ghani says he has not pledged to free 5,000 militants, as stated in a key US-Taliban deal.
BBC News - Published



President Ghani rejects peace deal's prisoner swap with Taliban [Video]President Ghani rejects peace deal's prisoner swap with Taliban

Government never committed to set free 5,000 Taliban prisoners as a precondition for talks with the group, says Ghani.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:48Published

Afghanistan's Taliban, US sign agreement aimed at ending war [Video]Afghanistan's Taliban, US sign agreement aimed at ending war

Agreement signed in Qatar's capital, Doha, could result in US troops leaving Afghanistan within 14 months.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 03:19Published

