Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Citroën vehicles at La Défense 2020

Citroën vehicles at La Défense 2020

Video Credit: AutoMotions - Duration: 02:43s - Published < > Embed
Citroën vehicles at La Défense 2020

Citroën vehicles at La Défense 2020

Citroën has unveiled a 100% electric mobile solution, ami that intends to unleash urban mobility for all.

The ami project has become a reality in barely a year, after its direct descendant AMI ONE Concept was first introduced at the Geneva Motor Show in March 2019.

Ami has two seats, is 100% electric, compact, and customisable.

It is accessible to all, with no licence required and offers a global 360° solution for urban mobility, to make freedom of movement easier and more suited to the greatest number of people.

It comes with affordable "à la carte" offers, car sharing via Free2Move and long-term rental options, all through a 100% online customer journey.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Tesla wins approval to sell longer-range China-made Model 3 vehicles

Tesla Inc has secured Chinese government approval to sell longer-range China-made model 3 vehicles in...
Reuters - Published

Electric vehicles intrigue influencers

Electric vehicles (EVs) were the most discussed theme on Twitter by the world's leading automotive...
Just-Auto - Published Also reported by •Daily RecordSeattlePI.com



You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport Trailer [Video]Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport Trailer

Flat front end, dynamic design and impressive rear spoiler - it's clear from the outset that the new Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport yearns for corners and challenging country roads. Pure and unadulterated. A..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 01:07Published

Thieves Target Unlocked Vehicles In Western Suburbs [Video]Thieves Target Unlocked Vehicles In Western Suburbs

The thieves enter the cars and take whatever they can get from inside, and sometimes take the cars themselves. CBS 2's Jermont Terry reports.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 02:08Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.