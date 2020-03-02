Coronavirus: Lecce fans tested pre-match 1 week ago < > Embed Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 00:21s - Published Coronavirus: Lecce fans tested pre-match Lecce supporters had their temperatures measured before the Serie A game against Atalanta on Sunday with fixtures affected by the Coronavirus.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this titsass soccerhockey RT @SerieAFFC: Atalanta fans being tested for Coronavirus before Lecce match #LecceAtalanta #COVID19 #COVID19italia #coronavirus https://t… 1 week ago Lilian Chan 'Don't talk about sportsmanship': Serie A CEO Marotta claims Inter Milan refused to play Juventus in front of fans… https://t.co/nRM2HEBpIS 1 week ago ForzaItalianFootball Atalanta fans being tested for Coronavirus before Lecce match #LecceAtalanta #COVID19 #COVID19italia #coronavirus https://t.co/rY6O3Aq1li 1 week ago