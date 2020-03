Early voting starts in parts of Southwest Florida 5 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 00:48s - Published Early voting starts March 2nd in Charlotte, Hendry, Desoto Counties. Early voting starts March 2nd in Charlotte, Hendry, Desoto Counties. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Early voting starts in parts of Southwest Florida FINISHES ITS INVESTIGATION TOTAKE ANY ACTIONEARLY VOTING FOR THEPRESIDENTIAL PRIMARY ELECTIONSTARTS TODAY FOR A FEW COUNTIESHERE IN SOUTHWEST FLORIDA.EARLY VOTING IS OPEN INCHARLOTTE COUNTY TODAY THROUGHMARCH 15TH, FROM 7 A-M TO 7 P-EACH DAY.YOU CAN VOTE AT THE MAC V.HORTON WEST COUNTY ANNEX INENGLEWOOD, THE MID COUNTYREGIONAL LIBRARY IN PORTCHARLOTTE, OR AT THE CHARLOTTECOUNTY HISTORIC COURTHOUSE INPUNTA GORDA.EARLY VOTING IS ALSO OPEN INHENDRY COUNTY.IT’S GOING ON THROUGH MARCH 14THFROM 9 A-M TO 5 P-M EVERYDAY.YOU CAN CAST YOUR VOTE AT THELABELLE ELECTIONS OFFICE OR ATTHE CLEWISTON ELECTIONS OFFICE.IF YOU LIVE IN DESOTO COUNTY,YOU CAN ALSO CAST YOUR EARLYVOTE TODAYIT LASTS THROUGH MARCH 14TH, ANDOFFICES ARE OPEN MONDAY THROUGFRIDAY FROM 8 A-M TO 4:30 P-MAND ON WEEKENDS FROM 7 A-





