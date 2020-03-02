Tractor ploughs into residential street in India after driver has seizure at the wheel

A tractor ran amok in a residential road in south India after the driver had a seizure at the wheel, sending people fleeing and damaging several vehicles.

Police said the driver of the tractor, Lingiah, suffered a seizure and lost control of the vehicle at Ganesh Nagar Colony in Hyderabad in South India on February 29.

The driver had transported two loads of debris and was on his third trip when the mishap occurred.

He was injured after he was flung from the vehicle and was shifted to a hospital.

A construction worker sitting next to the driver remained unhurt after the tractor hit a pole and came to a halt after ramming two bikes and two cars.

Luckily there were no fatalities.

Inspector of Chaitanyapuri station, Janaki Reddy, said a case has been registered and an investigation is underway.