Coronavirus: Boris Johnson warns further spread in UK is likely

Coronavirus: Boris Johnson warns further spread in UK is likely

Coronavirus: Boris Johnson warns further spread in UK is likely

Speaking after an emergency coronavirus Cobra meeting where ministers gathered to discuss a “battle plan” to be published on Tuesday, Boris Johnson said the spread of Covid-19 was “likely” to become “more significant” for the UK in the coming days.

He said: “We have also agreed a plan so that if and when it starts to spread, as I’m afraid it looks likely it will, we are in a position to take the steps necessary to contain the spread of the disease as far as we can, and to protect the most vulnerable.”
