North Korea Fires Two Projectiles Into The Sea Of Japan

If the projectiles are confirmed to be missiles, the launch will be North Korea&apos;s first such test since late November.
North Korea Back In Business Of Test Firings And Weaponization – Analysis

After a months-long hiatus that may have been forced by the coronavirus crisis in Asia, North Korea...
Eurasia Review - Published

N Korea fires two projectiles off east coast into sea, S Korea says

North Korea fired two unidentified projectiles off the east coast into the sea on Monday, South...
Japan Today - Published


Tweets about this

ymreiser1

Yulan G. RT @forwardarc: North Korea has launched three unidentified projectiles: a reminder Trump’s foreign policy is a train wreck. He failed ever… 14 seconds ago

wtime90

I Like Legislators Who Like Us North Korea fires three unidentified projectiles, South Korea says https://t.co/g2pRr9FY9G 24 seconds ago

TheDailySeeker

The Daily Seeker North Korea fires three projectiles into sea, South Korea says https://t.co/PT4fw3BSZh via @FRANCE24 27 seconds ago

PMCroninHudson

Patrick Cronin (LEAD) N. Korea fires 3 unidentified projectiles toward East Sea: JCS https://t.co/2BlUJ4Xfhy North Korea is running scared.... 48 seconds ago

mannan2win

Mannan2win RT @trtworld: North Korea fired three unidentified projectiles off its east coast - Seoul's military says https://t.co/4ytDudHl0l 49 seconds ago

TripawDaisy

Daisy Dog RT @TimesofIsrael: North Korea fires 3 short-range projectiles after threatening ‘momentous’ action https://t.co/9hQGyUfIIg 59 seconds ago

AllIndi34385684

All India News North Korea fires 3 unidentified projectiles after threatening ‘momentous’ action: South Korean military… https://t.co/8tW3wWE6JZ 1 minute ago

954Xavi

Beloved RT @wsvn: #BREAKING - North Korea has fired three unidentified projectiles off its east coast on Monday, South Korea's military said. https… 1 minute ago

