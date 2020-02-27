Global  

Coronavirus: Tenerife hotel guests returning to UK

Coronavirus: Tenerife hotel guests returning to UK

Coronavirus: Tenerife hotel guests returning to UK

British guests who have tested negative for coronavirus at the quarantined H10 Costa Adeje Palace hotel in Tenerife are being flown back to the UK.

Report by Jonesia.

Coronavirus: Tenerife hotel guests 'horrified' by conditions

Selina Lund said fellow guests were not following hygiene rules to prevent the spread of the virus.
BBC News - Published Also reported by •Reuters


Tenerife hotel guests heading back to UK after testing negative for coronavirus

British guests at a quarantined hotel in Tenerife are being flown back to the UK after testing...
Belfast Telegraph - Published Also reported by •Reuters



SophiaPressman1

Sophia Pressman An Italian guest at a hotel in Tenerife, Spain tested positive for the virus causing all guests to be kept under qu… https://t.co/TpzvxqYYBW 59 minutes ago

hairlossclinic1

Michael T Clarke RT @canyou_sonicme: Hundreds of guests 'on lockdown' in Tenerife hotel after positive coronavirus case #COVID #Coronvirus https://t.co/D… 2 hours ago

SamiSosita

🌬Sami💨 This is what is happening here too. YOU follow the rules but then the nose pickers and public sneezers let their fl… https://t.co/7xx7yq2Vzf 2 hours ago

Anna81607060

Anna Woman scared she was on Bristol flight carrying coronavirus hotel guests https://t.co/hfWdRIjQ3S 3 hours ago

BristolBizz

Bristol Biz Coronavirus: Woman concerned she was on TUI flight to Bristol Airport carrying Tenerife hotel guests… https://t.co/78XzGA04dS 6 hours ago

mariannewine

Marianne RT @eaversmels: Meanwhile in #Vancouver kids that came in contact with a confirmed case are allowed to go to school in Maple Ridge ?: Hundr… 12 hours ago

24sante_fr

BonneSante Over 100 guests cleared to leave Tenerife hotel on coronavirus lockdown #FreeTheDELETE https://t.co/bOKUpQEeYX 1 day ago

LeeDHayes

Lee Hayes 🐝 RT @DanJohnsonNews: Health officials in Tenerife say 215 of more than 700 guests have now left the Costa Adeje Palace Hotel. It was locked… 1 day ago


Brigham And Women's Tests Guests Of Biogen Conference For Coronavirus [Video]Brigham And Women's Tests Guests Of Biogen Conference For Coronavirus

WBZ-TV's Katie Brace reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 01:38Published

Paragliding over Tenerife's coronavirus hotel [Video]Paragliding over Tenerife's coronavirus hotel

Some British tourists are heading home after a week quarantined inside their hotel rooms.

Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate     Duration: 01:55Published

