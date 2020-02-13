Half of American women face gender discrimination nearly every day 3 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: SWNS STUDIO - Duration: 01:00s - Published Half of American women face gender discrimination nearly every day Sixty-three percent of Americans believe there will always be gender discrimination in the U.S., according to new research. The study asked 2,000 Americans about their opinions on gender inequality and found half of the 1,000 women surveyed reported they face gender discrimination nearly every day. Of the 1,000 men surveyed, 72% agreed that women still face gender discrimination nearly every day. Conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Vitamin Angels ahead of International Women's Day, the survey found 59% of women polled felt they would have a more difficult time in a job interview if they were pregnant. And 65% of all respondents agree that women are questioned more in-depth than men in job interviews. The survey also asked those who were parents if they ever experienced a moment of "parent-shaming" and found nearly half reported they have been on the receiving end of this discrimination. Forty-four percent of moms surveyed reported a stranger has been rude to them when breastfeeding in public. Another four in 10 moms have received dirty looks when they enter a restaurant with their child. For dads surveyed, 54% said they've experienced a stranger being rude to them when they had to change their child's diaper in public because the restroom did not have a changing table. Besides these feelings of discrimination, 69% of women feel more empowered today than ever before. The top feelings of empowerment included finding your passion in life (49%), becoming a parent (48%) and feeling confident in yourself (44%). Finding empowerment may be as easy as eating healthier and getting some exercise in, as eight in ten women also shared they feel more empowered when they feel healthy. "Healthy women are empowered women, and the cornerstone to thriving societies," said Howard Schiffer, Vitamin Angels Founder & President. "Yet, maternal and women's health remains a global public health problem. In order to help close the gender inequality gap, we must prioritize women's health." Respondents also shared where they receive their empowerment from, and 60% said their mother was their top inspiration. Seven in 10 women surveyed also shared uplifting fellow women is a top priority for them. Nearly three-quarters of respondents agreed that women's empowerment is a critical aspect to achieving gender equality. "By giving the gift of nutrition to millions of women around the world, we've seen first-hand the amazing way in which health empowers women to stand up for what they believe in and reach their full potential as human beings," said Schiffer. "The generational impact healthy, empowered women have on their children and their communities is astounding-this holds true here in the U.S. and around the globe." 0

