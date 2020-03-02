Rescued Hedgehog With The Heart Of A Champion

Today may be Groundhog Day, but it's also national Hedgehog Day!

To celebrate this under-appreciated holiday, we bring you the story of Kayak, one of the cutest hedgehogs around.

Kayak was unwell as a baby and his owner didn't know how to care for him, so Kayak was brought to the Hedgehog Welfare Society where he was able to start getting the proper treatment.