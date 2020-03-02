Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > World Wildlife Day 2020: Campaigner Photographer Shares Amazing Images

World Wildlife Day 2020: Campaigner Photographer Shares Amazing Images

Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 01:00s - Published < > Embed
World Wildlife Day 2020: Campaigner Photographer Shares Amazing Images

World Wildlife Day 2020: Campaigner Photographer Shares Amazing Images

World Wildlife Day 2020 celebrates the theme "Sustaining All Life On Earth".

British photographer, guide, conservationist and defender of persecuted species, Paul Goldstein showcases some of his imagery of the last few years of threatened, vulnerable and endangered species and areas.

Paul will be running the Daunting Everest Marathon in a tiger suit this year for the ‘Worth More Alive X’ tiger preservation charity.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Street Photographer Captures the Fun Side of Life [Video]Street Photographer Captures the Fun Side of Life

These perfectly timed pictures are the work of street photographer Anthimos Ntagkas. Capturing the moments that most people miss. Anthens born Ntagkas began photographing the real-world a few years..

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:19Published

Whale Sharks will swim through you if you don't get out of the way [Video]Whale Sharks will swim through you if you don't get out of the way

The Whale Shark (Rhincodon typus) is the largest fish species in the world, reaching 10 meters in length, and weighing 9 tons! But in spite of its impressive size, the whale shark is a filter feeder,..

Credit: Rumble Studio     Duration: 00:51Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.