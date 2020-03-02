Global  

Resort fees go up on The Strip starting Tuesday

Resort fees go up on The Strip starting TuesdayResort fees on The Strip will go up on Tuesday.
THE FEES AT BALLY'S, FLAMINGO,THE LINQ AND HARRAHS ARE GOINGTO BE 37 DOLLARS PER NIGHT PLUSTAXES.ALL OTHER CAESARS ENTERTAINMENTRESORTS IN LAS VEGAS WILLREMAIN THE SAME.CAESARS REWARDS DIAMOND ANDSEVEN STAR GUESTS ARE EXEMPTFROM RESORT FEES.HEADS U




