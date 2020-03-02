Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Jack Dorsey > Twitter rallies as Elliott takes stake

Twitter rallies as Elliott takes stake

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:05s - Published < > Embed
Twitter rallies as Elliott takes stake

Twitter rallies as Elliott takes stake

Twitter shares rose sharply Monday morning after investors learned activst hedge fund Elliott Management had taken a stake in the social media company.

Fred Katayama reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Twitter rallies as Elliott takes stake

Twitter shares are climbing Monday amid reports a big investor is looking for big changes at the top.

Sources tell Reuters hedge fund Elliott Management has taken a stake in the social media company.

And they say the activist fund founded by billionaire Paul Singer wants to remove CEO Jack Dorsey.

Dorsey is vulnerable to outside pressure because he only owns 2% of the company, and Twitter has granted shareholders equal voting rights.

It's one of the few tech companies STILL headed by one of its founders.

He surprised Wall Street last November when he said he wants to move to Africa for up to six months.

That raised questions about his management.

And he's got more than Twitter on his plate: Dorsey's also the CEO of mobile-payment company Square.

Twitter shares tumbled last year when the platform experienced technical glitches that hindered its ability to target ads and share data with partners.

What's more, the company has limited scale because it hasn't expanded beyond its core micro blogging platform.

Twitter shares rose sharply Monday morning on news of Elliott's stake.



Recent related news from verified sources

Elliott built a stake in Twitter, is pushing for changes: source

Activist hedge fund Elliott Management has built a stake in Twitter inc and is pushing for changes, a...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •Reuters India


Elliott Management Wants Jack Out as Twitter CEO

Elliott Management acquires $1 billion stake in Twitter, nominates four directors, and wants to see...
Motley Fool - Published Also reported by •RTTNews



You Might Like


Tweets about this

greenmexsocial

greenmex Twitter rallies as Elliott takes stake... 6 days ago

freddiethekat

Fred Katayama Twitter shares jump 8% on news activist hedge fund Elliott Management has taken a stake and wants to push CEO Jack… https://t.co/UjxvjQkISo 1 week ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Actors Abby Elliott & Jessy Hodges On Starring In The New NBC Sitcom, 'Indebted' [Video]Actors Abby Elliott & Jessy Hodges On Starring In The New NBC Sitcom, "Indebted"

Young parents Dave and Rebecca are ready to reclaim their life after years of diapers and sleepless nights. However, things take an unexpected turn when Dave’s parents show up unannounced and broke...

Credit: AOL Build VOD     Duration: 21:05Published

Fran Drescher Has Perfected The TV Mom On 'Indebted' [Video]Fran Drescher Has Perfected The TV Mom On "Indebted"

Actors Abby Elliott and Jessy Hodges gush about working with the iconic Fran Drescher on their new NBC series, “Indebted."BUILD is a live interview series like no other—a chance for fans to sit..

Credit: AOL Build VOD     Duration: 02:02Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.