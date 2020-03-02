Global  

TikTok vs Vine

TikTok vs Vine

TikTok vs Vine

Did Tik Tok kill the Vine star or just give them more than 6 seconds of fame?

For this showdown, we’re going to be looking at which of these platforms is superior.

We’ll be going through a range of different categories to find out whether TikTok is really the new Vine, or if it isn’t worth a download.

TikTok vs Vine

CheyneNL13

cheyne norma lei🦋 Okay TikTok the past 6 months have been great, I really enjoy getting lost in your content & you’re a partial fill… https://t.co/WW45jTZPvP 4 minutes ago

mymello_vibe

✨Mel RT @mike_noKors: TikTok cool and all but I just wanna say Vine was the best***ever😂😂😂 4 minutes ago

tanaerichelle

tina🧚🏽‍♀️ i luv tick TikTok lmaoooo. it make me miss vine sm 16 minutes ago

yyxzai

CHUULINA MAGDANGAL RT @nrlywitches: now that yes i do the cooking yes i do the cleaning meme has been revived by tiktok, let us all remember how this famous v… 19 minutes ago

AnnabelGurwitch

Annabelle Gurwitch I love my kid and all of #GenZ , they've been called #snowflakes but perhaps people will rethink this, they've had… https://t.co/mC3bBmG02Y 19 minutes ago

PlatGamma

Part Time Vegan So Tiktok is basically Vine 2.0 huh? 20 minutes ago

AngelaH70759351

Angela Horn RT @AlexJaySINGER: Here’s a throw back video of me trying to sing on vine but my cat 🐈 decided to knock a glass statue over and I thought i… 21 minutes ago

Mavolant

Mavolant @OGYBJaden Well, vine hit diff. But @cursednat definitely made Tiktok the best app 💯 28 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Dad Goes Viral on TikTok Dancing Every Day Until Son Leaves the NICU [Video]Dad Goes Viral on TikTok Dancing Every Day Until Son Leaves the NICU

After Chris Askew’s son was born premature, he needed a way to boost his and his wife’s spirits. Stuck in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, or NICU, he started scrolling through Tik-Tok. He..

Credit: Localish     Duration: 01:43Published

The debate for and against TikTok as a political platform [Video]The debate for and against TikTok as a political platform

Politics has found a place on TikTok, but watch this before forming an opinion and here are the pros and cons

Credit: Zoom.in STUDIO     Duration: 01:21Published

