Chelsea vs Liverpool FA Cup

Chelsea vs Liverpool FA CupWe simulate the FA Cup clash at Stamford Bridge
Recent related news from verified sources

Frank Lampard fires warning at Liverpool FC ahead of Chelsea FC cup clash

Frank Lampard has warned Liverpool FC that his Chelsea FC side are preparing to “go all out” for...
The Sport Review - Published

FA Cup 2020: Arsenal, Chelsea & Man Utd appear in best goals from round five

Watch the best goals from round five of the FA Cup including a brace from Newcastle's Miguel Almiron...
BBC News - Published


Logi__Malone2

Ole Gunnar Solskjær 🔴 RT @MacckkUTD: Current Games without Defeat Barcelona: 0 Liverpool: 0 Juventus: 0 Arsenal: 1 Real Madrid: 1 Chelsea: 2 Dortmund: 2 PSG: 3… 13 seconds ago

stats_universe

Stats Universe English Premier League Top 10 Clubs With Most Shots On Target (2006 - 2018) https://t.co/hUsGAEfTWI via @YouTube… https://t.co/DMdUIgcc9c 2 minutes ago

Alekkipper

Ale RT @cnni: "It’s not important what famous people say. People with knowledge will talk about it ... not football managers." Liverpool Footb… 2 minutes ago

OLFanNewYork

Keith 🔴💙🦁 @NayrTheGooner @finalthrd Liverpool and Manchester City made the premier league a farmers league. Also Manchester C… https://t.co/q8taVt3z5Z 4 minutes ago

erleen_p

Erleen Pérez Matos RT @CNN: "It’s not important what famous people say. People with knowledge will talk about it ... not football managers." Liverpool Footba… 5 minutes ago

Nabil_Baba012

Krzysztof Piątek RT @TeamCRonaldo: To clear the myth about “Cristiano Ronaldo’s record vs Top 6” stat that we’ve seen: Official: 5 ⚽️ and 3 🅰️ vs Man City… 6 minutes ago

Lockonstratos8

Juan Ölmedö RT @_SpursTrophies: 4394 And as requested, an #FACup special showing days since teams lifted the trophy: 292 - Man City 656 - Chelsea 1,0… 7 minutes ago

Kelechi59196979

CFC_KC @euellfan19 @Michael32309228 @jasoncundy05 How sure are you that Leicester will beat Chelsea in FA Cup? I pity you!… https://t.co/Ipb8gY13RS 12 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Mount, Robertson impressed by Gilmour [Video]Mount, Robertson impressed by Gilmour

Mason Mount and Andy Robertson heaped praise on Billy Gilmour following his man-of-the-match performance in Chelsea's FA Cup victory over Liverpool on Tuesday.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:21Published

Chelsea's Billy Gilmour is 'huge in talent', Frank Lampard says after beating Liverpool [Video]Chelsea's Billy Gilmour is 'huge in talent', Frank Lampard says after beating Liverpool

Frank Lampard says diminutive teen star Billy Gilmour is “huge in talent” after the midfielder excelled in the FA Cup win over Liverpool. Gilmour bossed Tuesday’s 2-0 victory over the Premier..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:54Published

