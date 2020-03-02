Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Dog Always Chooses the Big Sticks

Dog Always Chooses the Big Sticks

Video Credit: Viral Hog Content - Duration: 00:58s - Published < > Embed
Dog Always Chooses the Big Sticks

Dog Always Chooses the Big Sticks

Occurred on February 2nd 2019 / Bristol, England Info: I made a compilation so the videos are filmed in various places on various days, but primarily I am based in the UK and the most recent video was from the 2nd Feb 2020.

I film these videos to show the world the size of the sticks my dog carries, which are huge by the way!

I also filmed this to share his entertainment and positivity.

It's such great content and I laugh quite a bit every time it happens!

The engagement I’m getting at the moment on these videos is pretty strong.

When I showed everyone, there was lots of laughter.

Snoop carrying a lot of sticks/logs/branches/tree’s is always a joy to see.

Snoop is a Boxer cross Bullmastiff, male, 4 years old.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.