Dog Always Chooses the Big Sticks

Occurred on February 2nd 2019 / Bristol, England Info: I made a compilation so the videos are filmed in various places on various days, but primarily I am based in the UK and the most recent video was from the 2nd Feb 2020.

I film these videos to show the world the size of the sticks my dog carries, which are huge by the way!

I also filmed this to share his entertainment and positivity.

It's such great content and I laugh quite a bit every time it happens!

The engagement I’m getting at the moment on these videos is pretty strong.

When I showed everyone, there was lots of laughter.

Snoop carrying a lot of sticks/logs/branches/tree’s is always a joy to see.

Snoop is a Boxer cross Bullmastiff, male, 4 years old.