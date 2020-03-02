Global  

Taylor Tomlinson Feels Like She Should Be Having More Fun In Her Twenties

Stand-up comic Taylor Tomlinson gets into her Netflix comedy special, "Quarter-Life Crisis," and explains how she tackles misconceptions about young age.BUILD is a live interview series like no other—a chance for fans to sit inches away from some of today’s biggest names in entertainment, tech, fashion and business as they share the stories behind their projects and passions.

Every conversation yields insights, inspiration and plenty of surprises as moderators and audience members ask questions.

Taylor Tomlinson On Netflix Comedy Special 'Quarter-Life Crisis' [Video]Taylor Tomlinson On Netflix Comedy Special "Quarter-Life Crisis"

The stand-up comedian talks with CBS Local's DJ Sixsmith about her new comedy special and explains how her 20's have shaped her comedy.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 05:58Published

Comedian Taylor Tomlinson Breaks Down Her New Netflix Stand-Up Special, 'Quarter-Life Crisis' [Video]Comedian Taylor Tomlinson Breaks Down Her New Netflix Stand-Up Special, "Quarter-Life Crisis"

Now halfway through her twenties, Taylor Tomlinson is ready to leave her mistakes behind her. Following her Netflix debut on "The Comedy Lineup: Part 1" Taylor divulges the lessons she's learned in her..

Credit: AOL Build VOD     Duration: 23:56Published

