Tarek El Moussa Chats About His New HGTV Series, "Flipping 101 w / Tarek El Moussa"

With over 500 successful flips to his name, real estate powerhouse Tarek El Moussa is ready to share the secrets to his success in HGTV's new series, "Flipping 101 w/ Tarek El Moussa." The series spotlights Tarek as he mentors first-time flippers, helping them navigate costly mistakes as they race to get a renovated property on the market.

Facing obstacles at every turn, these newcomers need Tarek's expertise to transform their risky investments into big rewards.

