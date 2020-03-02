YouTuber criticized over fake Billie Eilish video

Global  

A YouTuber with more than 11 million subscribers is facing backlash after sharing a “fake Billie Eilish” video.

Brent Rivera, a 22-year-old actor and social media influencer, shared a clip titled “Surprising My Friends With “Billie Eilish”!?

(They didn’t fall for it)”.

In it, he sneaks up on several of his friends and reveals a woman dressed as the “Bad Guy” singer.

But Rivera’s “Billie Eilish” is actually Nadine Yani, a 20-year-old influencer and TikTok star.

The video, which has already racked up more than 2 million views, arrived shortly after Billie Eilish criticized other YouTubers for similar pranks.

The 18-year-old pop star called the viral trend of impersonating her “not safe” and “mean to people who don’t know any better,” according to Insider.

Despite that warning, Rivera claimed in the comments of his video that he was not impersonating Eilish in the same way.

Eilish, who recently released her theme song for the upcoming James Bond film, “No Time To Die,” has been outspoken about her struggles with fame….

Some of which seemed to motivate her reasoning that impersonating her was unsafe.

The 18-year-old has been notably ambushed by fans in public, and booed after refusing to sign autographs
