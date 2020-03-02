Global  

NHK Seating of America annouce $38M expansion to Frankfort facility

WLFI News 18 at 6 (03/02/2020)
NHK Seating of America annouce $38M expansion to Frankfort facility

Frankfort.

In total, the project will create up to 100 new jobs.

The 383 thousand square - foot expansion will more than double the company's current footprint.

It will add three new production lines over the next three years.

The new facility will be built on 45 acres along state road 28 west near i-65.

Nhk seating manufactures automotive seats and is a supplier to sia.

Construction is scheduled to begin this month.

The project is expected to be completed in march 2021.

