Purell Hand Sanitizer Sells Out On Amazon

Purell hand sanitizer is currently sold out from its brand storefront page on Amazon as coronavirus fears mount.

All Purell products are currently listed as "unavailable," reports Business Insider.

A disclaimer states "we don't know when or if this item will be back in stock." Select Purell items can be purchased on the site using a third-party seller.

However, some are charging upwards of $119 for a pack of two eight-ounce bottles.
