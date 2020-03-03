Missing Belmont Teen headed home

Here at the belmont police department are breathing a sigh of relief..

After deputies in polk county iowa found 15 year old monica obryan safe.

Belmont police chief donald thomas told me two of his officers are on the way back with obryan right now.

They are expected to get back later tonight.

We're going to hold her and we're going to love her and make sure we hold her a lot closer."

Monica o'bryan's mother ) diana brend (pronounced brand) mother "it was scary because everything going on with sex trafficking.

There's bad people in the world you don't ever know."

It's been an emotional week for diana brend..

Brend's 15 year old daughter monica obryan ran away last monday.

Obrayn left a note saying she left with someone and needed time alone.

Deputies found her more than 700 miles away in polk county iowa..

Diana brend mother "we've prayed and god has answered every prayer that we've had and we've been blessed."

Diana brend mother belmont police chief said this man picked obrayn up from her home ..

21 year old jared wright.

Polk county sheriff deputies arrested and charged wright with harboring a runaway.

Chief thomas said obryan sent snap chat messages to her mother and friends .

This helped deputies find her..

Brend said she is anxious to have her daughter home.

Diana brend mother