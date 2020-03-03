Chris Evans begged for Knives Out role 5 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:55s - Published Chris Evans begged for Knives Out role Chris Evans has revealed that he was "begging" director Rian Johnson for a role in 'Knives Out'.

