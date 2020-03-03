Global  

Argentina's President To Put Forward Bill That Would Legalize Abortion

Argentina's President To Put Forward Bill That Would Legalize Abortion

Argentina's President To Put Forward Bill That Would Legalize Abortion

President Alberto Fernández told the National Congress he will present a bill within the next 10 days that would legalize abortion.
Argentina's President To Put Forward Bill That Would Legalize Abortion

