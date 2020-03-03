Trump slams Democratic candidates ahead of Super Tuesday

Global  

U.S. President Donald Trump took aim at Democratic candidates at a campaign rally in Charlotte, North Carolina on Monday (March 2), just a day ahead of primary election races on Super Tuesday (March 3).
U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday (March 2) offered supporters in North Carolina his view of Democratic presidential candidates a day before the Super Tuesday primaries, saying the system is "rigged" against Senator Bernie Sanders.

"It's being rigged against crazy Bernie," Trump told the crowd.

"Crazy Bernie is going to go crazy." Trump's comments came as former vice president Joe Biden's Democratic presidential bid picked up steam on Monday with the endorsements of two former 2020 rivals - Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar - who planned to join him on the stage at a rally on the eve of the Super Tuesday primary elections.

But Biden still faces a challenge from billionaire former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg among voters hoping the party will nominate a moderate.



