Report: Saints targeting USM alum Jamie Collins

Report: Saints targeting USM alum Jamie Collins

Report: Saints targeting USM alum Jamie Collins

One of the best football players to ever come through Southern Miss might soon find a new home right down the road in New Orleans.

Report: Saints targeting USM alum Jamie Collins

- one of the best football player- to ever come through- southern miss... might soon fin- a new home... right down the- road, - in new orleans.

- according to larry holder, of - the athletic... the saints are- going to target patriots- linebacker jamie collins, in- free- agency... to play opposite de-- mario davis.

Players can't- officially put pen to paper,- until march - 18th... but collins will- reportedly draw plenty of - interest, from the black and- gold... following one of his- best- seasons, in new england.- in 20-19... the former golden - eagle had seven sacks and 81- tackles... to go along with - three interceptions and seven - passes- defended.




