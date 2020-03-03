Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Blackhawk's Caleb Furst commits to Purdue

Blackhawk's Caleb Furst commits to Purdue

Video Credit: WFFT - Published < > Embed
Blackhawk's Caleb Furst commits to PurdueBlackhawk's Caleb Furst commits to Purdue
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Blackhawk's Caleb Furst commits to Purdue

Hey good evening everyone... there may be no more exciting time of year than march..march madness and the college basketball tourney is right arond the corner...the high school basketball tournament starts tomorrow...and speaking of high school and college hoops..

Boilermaker fans..

You're gonna like this..

Caleb furst is headed to purdue... that's right..

The blackhawk star is west lafayette bound..

A four star recruit in the class of 2021, furst is the second ranked player in his class...he helped blackhawk to a 1a state title last year..

He's averaging 22 points, 13 rebounds and 2 blocks per game for the 20-3 braves this year..

He chose purdue over i-u, michigan state, louisville, and virginia, among several others.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

260sports

SummitCitySports.com Blackhawk's Caleb Furst Commits to Purdue https://t.co/CX5pYeKYiq via @YouTube 1 day ago

kevinmelanson

Kevin Melanson Free Fridays "[Caleb] Furst, a 4-star recruit from Blackhawk Christian in Fort Wayne, is a 6-foot-8, 215-pound for… https://t.co/EW5a4oLzzu 1 day ago

becb_sbn

Big East Coast Bias RT @erapay5: UPDATE (3/6): -3⭐️ 2020 F Donte Houston Jr. (Garland, TX/Lakeview Centennial) leaves #shubb off Final 3 -4⭐️ 2021 F Caleb Fur… 3 days ago

erapay5

Eugene Rapay UPDATE (3/6): -3⭐️ 2020 F Donte Houston Jr. (Garland, TX/Lakeview Centennial) leaves #shubb off Final 3 -4⭐️ 2021… https://t.co/LrH3GIZdPY 4 days ago

Bounce_OTH

Bounce ICYMI (were you under a rock last night?): @calebfurst is a Boilermaker. The @BCSAD big man told us why last night. https://t.co/R4pXAO31Ny 4 days ago

jconline

Journal & Courier The Boilermakers received a commitment from Caleb Furst, a 2021 prospect from Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian https://t.co/T6Dj2dYNCN 4 days ago

sports_purdue

SportsIllustratedPurdue RT @tombrewsports: @sports_purdue A huge get for Purdue, with Caleb Furst committing on Monday night. He's the best big man in the state in… 4 days ago

jkennyOPS

Justin Kenny RT @Bounce_OTH: UPDATED: Outside the Huddle got the chance to talk to @calebfurst on Monday night about his decision to join @BoilerBall. R… 4 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Caleb Furst Commits to Purdue Full Interview [Video]Caleb Furst Commits to Purdue Full Interview

Caleb Furst Commits to Purdue Full Interview

Credit: WFFTPublished

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.