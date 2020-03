Philadelphia Weather: Heavier Showers Tuesday 4 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 03:16s - Published Lauren Casey has the latest forecast. Lauren Casey has the latest forecast. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Philadelphia Weather: Heavier Showers Tuesday TAUGHT BY HIS FIRST GRADETEACHER.BOOK OF COURSE TODAY WAS THERE'SA ROCKET IN MY POCKET.ALWAYS A GOOD ONE.YES, INDEED.YES INDEED.WE HAD A GOOD ONE TODAY.OH, BEAUTIFUL ONE TODAY.QUITE THE TEMPERATURE TURNAROUND OVER THE LAST COUPLEDAYS.60S.STILL MILD OUT THERE RIGHT NOWARE.IT'S NOT THAT NICE.NUMBERS ARE A LITTLE -- IT'SBREEZY, IT'S RAINING.IT'S NOT GREAT.52 DEGREES RIGHT NOW INPHILADELPHIA.COULD BE A LOT WORSE.JUST A SECOND OF MARCH.WE KNOW THE TEMPERATURES ARETEMPLE RAT FOR THIS TIME OFYEAR.55 DEGREES IN ALLENTOWN.56 IN ATLANTIC CITY.FALLEN OFF IN THE 40S INWILDWOOD.TEMPERATURE CHANGE OVER THE LAST24 HOURS SIGNIFICANT.WE'RE UP 26 DEGREES FROM THISTIME YESTERDAY IN MILLVILLE.UP 25 IN ALLENTOWN.UP 14 IN PHILADELPHIA.BUT WE DO HAVE BREEZE TO CONTENDWITH.IT'S QUITE HARDY IT HAS BEENOVER THE LAST SEVERAL HOURS.OUT OF SOUTHWEST UP THERE.17, 18 MILES PER HOUR WITHLOCALLY HIGHER GUSTS AND WINDSWILL STAY WITH US THROUGHTONIGHT.WHAT'S NOT WITH US IS THESNOWFALL.IT'S NOW BEEN 365 DAYS SINCE WEHAD AT LEAST INCH OF SNOWFALL ATPHILADELPHIA INTERNATIONAL.WE'VE ONLY HAD THREE TENTHS OFAN INCH OF SNOW.THIS SEASON ALL WAY BACK MARCH19TH, THREE INCHES OF SNOW.2018 IN MARCH I REMEMBER FOURNOR'EASTER REMEMBER THAT.NO SNOW ON THE BOARD RAINMOVING THROUGH.MODERATE POCKETS OF RAINFALL.NOTICE THE YELLOW AND ORANGEACTIVITIES.A LOT OF THIS UPPER LEVELMOISTURE.NOT ALL MAKING ITS WAY TO THEGROUND.RADAR PICKING UP ON IT.RIGHT NOW WE HAVE KIND OF ALIGHT RAIN DRIZZLE INLIGHT RAIN PLUS BACK TOWARDSDREXEL HILL.WE HAVE LITTLE MORE MODERATERAINFALL COMING DOWN OCEAN CITYUP TO ATLANTIC CITY.AFTER THE BATCH OF MOISTUREMOVES THROUGH, SEE THE BACK ENDRIGHT THERE, OUT TO CENTRALPENNSYLVANIA.ONCE THAT PUSHES EASTBOUND THISRAIN IS MOVING ON OUT AND WILLOCCUR IN NEXT SEVERAL HOURS.SHOWERS OVER THE NEXT FEW HOURSWRAPPING UP, BREEZY AT TIMESFALLING BACK TO 45 DEGREES ATNIGHT.MILD DAY IN STORE FOR TOMORROW.61 DEGREES BUT WE HAD MORESHOWERS IN THE FORECAST.THEY WILL BE HEAVIER AND CHANCEAT A FEW THUNDERSTORMS AS WELL.SO FUTURE WEATHER CONFIRMINGWHAT I TOLD YOU RAIN WRAPS UPPRETTY QUICKLY AS WE HEAD INTOFOR THE MORNING COMMUTETOMORROW, NO WET WEATHER IN THEFORECAST.MAYBE A LITTLE BIT OF SUNSHINE.AS WE HEAD INTO THE AFTERNOONWE'RE GONNA DEAL WITH THE FIRSTWAVE OF SHOWER ACTIVITY AGAINSOME OF THAT RAIN COULD BELOCALLY HEAVY.SOME SHOWER ACTIVITY WILLPERSIST IN THE COMMUTE.HAVE A LITTLE LULL BEFORE ASECOND WAVE MOVES IN AS WE HEADINTO EVENING HOURS AGAIN HEAVIERSHOWERS AND EVEN A FEWTHUNDERSTORMS POSSIBLE TOMORROWEVENING.AND THEN AGAIN THAT QUICKLYWRAPS UP AS WE HEAD INTOMIDNIGHT, MOST OF THAT RAIN WILLCOME TO AN END.SUNSHINE RETURNS FOR OURWEDNESDAY.WINDY DAY AT THAT.HIGH TEMPERATURES IN THE MIDDLE50S.THURSDAY IS LOOKING PRETTY GREATWITH SUNSHINE AND 53 DEGREES ANDLESS WIND.SYSTEM TO WATCH AS WE HEAD INTOFRIDAY THAT COULD BRING SOME OFUS A LITTLE BIT OF SNOWFALL, SOSTAY TUNED TO THAT EVOLVINGSUNSHINE RETURNS FOR NEXTWEEKEND.AS WE SPRING FORWARD, HIGH





