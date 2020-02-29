'Telangana's weather not suitable for Coronavirus': State's Health Minister

Telangana Health Minister Eatala Rajendra spoke on Coronavirus precautions in the state.

Rajendra said the coronavirus is not in Telangana till now.

Rajendra added that the state's weather is not suitable for Covid-19.

Earlier on Monday, two new cases of Coronavirus came up in Delhi and Telangana.

A high-alert was also issued at Pradip Port in Odisha to monitor ships coming from coronavirus-hit countries.