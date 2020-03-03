Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > 2020 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport SEL Premium R Line Interior Design

2020 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport SEL Premium R Line Interior Design

Video Credit: AutoMotions - Duration: 02:26s - Published < > Embed
2020 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport SEL Premium R Line Interior Design

2020 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport SEL Premium R Line Interior Design

Volkswagen of America, Inc.

Unveiled the all-new 2020 Atlas Cross Sport at the company's state-of-the-art factory in Chattanooga, TN.

The five-seater midsize SUV features a dramatic, coupe-like design as well as advanced connectivity and driver-assistance systems. The Cross Sport is the first fruit of Volkswagen's strategy of doubling up in the biggest SUV segments, a plan that will be repeated in the compact SUV segment with a vehicle that will fit in the lineup beneath the Tiguan.

"Building off the success of the Atlas seven-seater midsize SUV, we see an opportunity for a five-seater model that offers even more style and almost as much interior space," said Scott Keogh, CEO, Volkswagen Group of America.

"We look forward to entering this growing segment with the Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport, which offers outstanding Volkswagen technology, driver-assist features, style, and value." Overall, the Cross Sport is 2.8 inches shorter than the current Atlas, and is 2.3 inches lower.

It is 78.3 inches wide and rides on the same 117.3-inch wheelbase, which is the reason for the vehicle's generous interior space.

The Cross Sport has an outstanding 111.8 cubic feet of passenger space, with 40.3 cu ft of luggage space behind the second-row seats and 77.8 cu ft with the second row folded.

Externally, the VW Atlas Cross Sport has distinctive styling that builds on the basics of the Atlas but takes it to a new level.

At the front, the Cross Sport gets an upscale three-bar chrome grille and a distinctive new light signature that extends the width of the middle bar.

An aggressive new front bumper and subtly sculpted hood complete the front end treatment that looks remarkably close to the stunning concept that was shown at the 2018 New York Auto Show.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

WelshEcon

I am not the Calvin you are looking for We're all doomed (12,547/n) https://t.co/eIshvhm1QA 4 hours ago

robinsnewswire

Global News Report RT @DetroitBureau: Volkswagen makes sure new Atlas Cross Sport gets its time in the spotlight with movie promotion. https://t.co/3CHPnFl59n… 6 hours ago

sdipp21

Sdipp21 RT @volkswagenns: Stop in and see the all-new 2020 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport at Volkswagen North Scottsdale! https://t.co/AeCAX96OoC 9 hours ago

ontariovw

Ontario Volkswagen The staff of Ontario Volkswagen are loving the new Atlas Cross Sport, the new sporty design is so eye catching 🤩 .… https://t.co/vn8p0u16XW 14 hours ago

dolfan1139

SR 2020 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport First Drive: Jumbo 2-Row https://t.co/MQuigMrMmh 15 hours ago

WPBCarexpert

MobileMechanic Westpalmbeach 2020 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport // Is THIS an Audi Q8 for the EVERYDAY Man?? https://t.co/mzc4PhGIvf 15 hours ago

volkswagenns

VW N. SCOTTSDALE Stop in and see the all-new 2020 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport at Volkswagen North Scottsdale! https://t.co/AeCAX96OoC 15 hours ago

carguybilly

Billy Rehbock RT @automobilemag: Volkswagen recently introduced the Atlas Cross Sport, a five-seat version of the Atlas SUV. What’s the difference betwee… 15 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

The new Mazda MX-5 Design Preview in Red [Video]The new Mazda MX-5 Design Preview in Red

The updated 2020 Mazda MX-5 is now available to order with both the Convertible and RF Retractable Fastback available in dealerships. Featuring a 10-model line-up - four Convertibles and six RFs - the..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 02:06Published

The new Mazda MX-5 RF Design Preview [Video]The new Mazda MX-5 RF Design Preview

The updated 2020 Mazda MX-5 is now available to order with both the Convertible and RF Retractable Fastback available in dealerships. Featuring a 10-model line-up - four Convertibles and six RFs - the..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 01:54Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.