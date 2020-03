Home Ministry: There is no accurate data on illegal immigrants in the country | Oneindia News

WEST BENGAL CHIEF MINISTER MAMATA BANERJEE SAID ON TUESDAY THAT THOSE WHO HAVE COME FROM BANGLADESH AND HAVE BEEN VOTING IN ELECTIONS ARE CITIZENS OF INDIA AND THEY ARE NOT REQUIRED TO APPLY FOR CITIZENSHIP AFRESH.

THE UNION HOME MINISTRY TOLD LOK SABHA TODAY THAT AN ACCURATE DATA OF THE NUMBER OF ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS IN THE COUNTRY, INCLUDING DELHI, IS NOT MAINTAINED CENTRALLY AS THEY ENTER INDIA WITHOUT VALID TRAVEL DOCUMENTS IN A CLANDESTINE AND SURREPTITIOUS MANNER.

PRIME MINISTER MODI'S SURPRISE ANNOUNCEMENT TO LEAVE SOCIAL MEDIA ON MONDAY LEFT MANY OF HIS FOLLOWERS AND CRITIQUE PUZZLED.

PM TODAY ON TWITTER MADE IT CLEAR THAT HE IS NO MOOD TO LET GO OF HIS ACCOUNT BUT HE WILL GIVE AWAY MY SOCIAL MEDIA ACCOUNTS TO WOMEN WHOSE LIFE AND WORK INSPIRES THE PEOPLE IN INDIA.

CONGRESS LEADER RAHUL GANDHI HAS HIT OUT SHARPLY AT PRIME MINISTER NARENDRA MODI OVER HIS GOVERNMENT'S RESPONSE TO THE GLOBAL CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK