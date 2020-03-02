Global  

Taylor Tomlinson On Netflix Comedy Special "Quarter-Life Crisis"

The stand-up comedian talks with CBS Local's DJ Sixsmith about her new comedy special and explains how her 20's have shaped her comedy.
Taylor Tomlinson Wiki: Facts about the Comedian Having a “Quarter-Life Crisis” on Netflix

Age is just a number, Taylor Tomlinson proves. She is young, but she has spent a decade making people...
Earn The Necklace - Published


JayBeeHanna

Inaction Bronson Recent comedy specials that ruled Quarter Life Crisis by Taylor Tomlinson and Whitmer Thomas: The Golden One. Netfl… https://t.co/1u36eWNqFL 1 hour ago

sandyjimenez

Sandy Jimenez Taylor Tomlinson 's #netflix special #QuarterLifeCrisis is a work of true genius. Smart, frank & raunchy it exempli… https://t.co/7eM3w7Amae 3 hours ago

invisiblesmke

morgan y’all check out taylor tomlinson’s netflix comedy special!! it was so good 3 hours ago

radarstig

Radar Stig @JessicaChobot Jessica, have you watched Taylor Tomlinson on Netflix? If you close your eyes and listen to it. You… https://t.co/e96SvVgz4j 15 hours ago

flixrazzi

Flixrazzi.com Taylor Tomlinson goes in-depth on her Netflix comedy special “Quarter-Life Crisis” https://t.co/lNOLKTlwua 17 hours ago

UsedDietCokeCan

Ryan Maxwell Dear Taylor Tomlinson, I turned on Netflix to watch comedy, not to be fuckin wrecked an… https://t.co/T5OqRWFn4A 1 day ago

MrHeid_TVHS

Mr. Heid TONIGHT’S SPECIAL REPORT OF “THE DAILY HEID”™️: guys, Taylor Tomlinson is a former TVHS student and genuinely one o… https://t.co/wcVfB1LmCi 1 day ago

DelilahBoop

🤨🌸Delicious Delilah🌸🤨 (Possibly going 👻) Taylor Tomlinson: Quarter-Life Crisis | Netflix Standup Comedy Special |... https://t.co/MnGAkjr9CF via @YouTube 1 day ago


Taylor Tomlinson Feels Like She Should Be Having More Fun In Her Twenties [Video]Taylor Tomlinson Feels Like She Should Be Having More Fun In Her Twenties

Stand-up comic Taylor Tomlinson gets into her Netflix comedy special, "Quarter-Life Crisis," and explains how she tackles misconceptions about young age.BUILD is a live interview series like no..

Credit: AOL Build VOD     Duration: 01:35Published

Comedian Taylor Tomlinson Breaks Down Her New Netflix Stand-Up Special, 'Quarter-Life Crisis' [Video]Comedian Taylor Tomlinson Breaks Down Her New Netflix Stand-Up Special, "Quarter-Life Crisis"

Now halfway through her twenties, Taylor Tomlinson is ready to leave her mistakes behind her. Following her Netflix debut on "The Comedy Lineup: Part 1" Taylor divulges the lessons she's learned in her..

Credit: AOL Build VOD     Duration: 23:56Published

