JTS Mortgage Minute 3/3/20 - Using Your Tax Refund to Refinance

Good morning, i'm jeff farnham

There was a 5% increase in a weekly measure of mortgage application volume in recent weeks.

This caused the mortgage bankers association's composite market index to reach its highest level since may of 2013.

The gain was driven by a surge in refinance activity, resulting in the refinance index moving up to 15% from the previous week.

Average 15 and 30-year fixed rates are in a very good place right now and it could be extremely beneficial to give us a call to see if a refinance make sense.

Some of you may be lucky enough to have already received your tax refund.

If you've already received it or are expecting a refund this year, you need to have a good plan for your money.

Don't allow your refund to burn a hole in your pocket on frivolous things, give your money a purpose.

Think about your personal goals and financial situation and determine your needs.

Several financial priorities you may want to consider are: 10.

To start or increase an emergency fund.

Without an emergency fund, just one surprise major expense can send you on a debt spiral.

Unexpected medical expenses, car repair, or something more severe could catch you in a situation where an emergency fund would save you a lot of stress and undo damage to your credit.

Pay down high- interest debts such as title loans, debt consolidation loans, credit card debt, or even student loans.

The more of these you can pay off, the better your debt-to- income ratios will look.

Pay a lump sum towards the principal on your mortgage loan.

Making additional payments on the principal balance of your loan could possibly have you paying off your mortgage 3-5 years earlier than expected, or maybe even sooner.

Refinance your mortgage or make home improvements.

When you refinance your mortgage, you must still pay closing cost.

Use your tax refund to pay the closing cost and save thousands of dollars on interest, lower your monthly payments, or shorten the term of the loan.

If you're happy with your mortgage rate and terms, take a look around the house.

Do you need a new roof?

Is your kitchen or bathroom outdated?

Maybe new energy-efficient appliances could lower your utility bills.

Home improvement projects can immediately increase the value of your home.

If you're not getting a tax refund this year, don't worry, you may still have options by using the equity in your home to do a cash- out refinance.

And we have options, so you don't have to necessarily restart or move backwards with a new 30, 20, or even 15-year loan.

There's a way to move forward with refinancing into a new loan without restarting the term.

It's called flex term refinancing.

This can help manage both budget and timeline, potentially saving hundreds or thousands over the life of the loan.

For example, if you have 27 years left on the term of your current loan and don't want to refinance to another 30.

We can simply set your amortization to 27 years, or a shorter term may be just what you need.

We will look at your financial situation and your goals and determine if the flex term refi fits your needs.

Working with a local lender like jts & co.

Is always best.

We want to be your lifetime mortgage advisor.

If you're in the market to purchase, refinance, renovate or build a home, it's important to remember that jts & co.

Is here to help you.

We are local.

Trusted.

And experienced and we care about your home buying experience.

And that's why we make homeownership easy.

Remember, there's more to a mortgage than just pushing a button.

Thank you for joining me today, be sure to tune in next