Connected with Abbi Jacobson - Official Trailer

Check out the official trailer for Connected starring Abbi Jacobson, Danny McBride, Maya Rudolph, Rianda, Eric Andre and Olivia Colman!

Release Date: September 18, 2020 Connected is a computer-animated science fiction comedy movie produced by Sony Pictures Animation.

The film is directed by Mike Rianda (in his feature directorial debut) and written by Rianda and Jeff Rowe (who also serves as the film's co-director), with Phil Lord and Christopher Miller serving as producers.

It stars the voices of Abbi Jacobson, Danny McBride, Maya Rudolph, Rianda, Eric Andre and Olivia Colman.