The “Wuhan Shake” Is The New Way To Greet People Without Spreading Coronavirus

A video of three men using their feet to greet one another instead of shaking hands has gone viral as the world tries to deter the spread of the Coronavirus Covid-19.

The chief medical officer in England has said probably around 1% of those who get the virus might end up dying and human contact is one of the ways the virus spreads.
