Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > 'Blumhouse's Fantasy Island': Exclusive Interview With Maggie Q

'Blumhouse's Fantasy Island': Exclusive Interview With Maggie Q

Video Credit: MyMovies STUDIO - Duration: 01:48s - Published < > Embed
'Blumhouse's Fantasy Island': Exclusive Interview With Maggie Q

'Blumhouse's Fantasy Island': Exclusive Interview With Maggie Q

Blumhouses Fantasy Island: Exclusive Interview With Maggie Q - The enigmatic Mr. Roarke makes the secret dreams of his lucky guests come true at a luxurious but remote tropical resort.

But when the fantasies turn into nightmares, the guests have to solve the island's mystery in order to escape with their lives.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

chandlerfan

ali junaid RT @CinemApp_CineUK: RT zavvi: Lucy Hale's Melanie finds out not everything is as it seems in this exclusive clip from Blumhouse's Fantasy… 2 hours ago

CinemApp_CineUK

CinemApp News RT zavvi: Lucy Hale's Melanie finds out not everything is as it seems in this exclusive clip from Blumhouse's Fanta… https://t.co/dzJCogAm58 2 days ago

artistinfrance

Artistswork.uk FANTASY ISLAND Exclusive Interview With Director Jeff Wadlow About Blumhouse’s Horror Remake https://t.co/XMnCDkxSoL https://t.co/PFT93uNaHB 2 days ago

KnowingFlame

Knowing Flame Comics FANTASY ISLAND Exclusive Interview With Director Jeff Wadlow About Blumhouse's Horror Remake… https://t.co/lSE21lEi20 3 days ago

scottwritesfilm

Scott J. Davis RT @HeyUGuys: Exclusive: The cast and director of Blumhouse’s Fantasy Island on the new horror getaway https://t.co/MGg3W8zx4D https://t.c… 3 days ago

HeyUGuys

HeyUGuys Movie News Exclusive: The cast and director of Blumhouse’s Fantasy Island on the new horror getaway https://t.co/MGg3W8zx4D https://t.co/qfSwVBVGWJ 3 days ago

SonyPicturesUK

Sony Pictures UK 🎬 RT @zavvi: Lucy Hale's Melanie finds out not everything is as it seems in this exclusive clip from Blumhouse's Fantasy Island, which hits U… 3 days ago

zavvi

zavvi Lucy Hale's Melanie finds out not everything is as it seems in this exclusive clip from Blumhouse's Fantasy Island,… https://t.co/65Q9HYuCTg 3 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

North Tonawanda's water park might fill the void left when Fantasy Island closed [Video]North Tonawanda's water park might fill the void left when Fantasy Island closed

Just days after North Tonawanda received a feasibility study concerning the future of its Memorial Pool, Fantasy Island announced it was closing its amusement and water park.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:10Published

Fantasy Island Star Lucy Hale's Own Fantasies Include a Naked Body-Painting Date and a Giant Tray of French Fries [Video]Fantasy Island Star Lucy Hale's Own Fantasies Include a Naked Body-Painting Date and a Giant Tray of French Fries

Being whisked away to a beautiful tropical resort where your deepest fantasies come true? Pretty much sounds like the ultimate dream vacation. But in Lucy Hale's new horror film Fantasy Island - an..

Credit: POPSUGAR     Duration: 04:21Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.