Wayne Rooney’s knowledge of Man Utd ‘very important’ - Cocu

Derby boss Phillip Cocu believes Wayne Rooney’s experience and insider knowledge will be “extremely important” when they play his former side Manchester United in the FA Cup fifth round.

The Rams captain and former England skipper has had a huge impact since arriving at Pride Park in January, in both a playing and coaching capacity.

Thursday’s home tie against the Red Devils is a massive opportunity for Cocu’s side and the Dutchman reckons Rooney’s Old Trafford pedigree will be a major factor.

“Of course Wayne is very important, and maybe even more so in this game because he knows Manchester United like no-one else,” he said.

“He knows the players, the level of performance, what is needed in those big games.

So yes, it will be extremely important for us on Thursday.”
