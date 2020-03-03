'Told MLAs to take 'free money': Kamal Nath's jibe on 'BJP's poaching attempt'

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath spoke on alleged poaching by BJP in the state.

Kamal Nath said that the MLAs have informed him about BJP offered them money.

Earlier, Congress leader Digvijaya Singh also accused BJP of poaching MLAs.

Singh said that BJP was offering Rs 25 to 35 crore to Congress MLAs in MP.