Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > 'Told MLAs to take 'free money': Kamal Nath's jibe on 'BJP's poaching attempt'

'Told MLAs to take 'free money': Kamal Nath's jibe on 'BJP's poaching attempt'

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 02:20s - Published < > Embed
'Told MLAs to take 'free money': Kamal Nath's jibe on 'BJP's poaching attempt'

'Told MLAs to take 'free money': Kamal Nath's jibe on 'BJP's poaching attempt'

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath spoke on alleged poaching by BJP in the state.

Kamal Nath said that the MLAs have informed him about BJP offered them money.

Earlier, Congress leader Digvijaya Singh also accused BJP of poaching MLAs.

Singh said that BJP was offering Rs 25 to 35 crore to Congress MLAs in MP.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Yes Bank crisis: Congress attacks Modi Govt, seeks Nirmala Sitharaman's resignation | Oneindia News [Video]Yes Bank crisis: Congress attacks Modi Govt, seeks Nirmala Sitharaman's resignation | Oneindia News

A NEW PHOTO OF FORMER JAMMU & KASHMIR CHIEF MINISTER OMAR ABDULLAH HAS SURFACED ON SOCIAL MEDIA ON THURSDAY. THE PHOTO CLICKED IN A ROOM SHOWS OMAR ABDULLAH SPORTING A LONG BEARD AND HE IS SEEN..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 04:10Published

Told MLAs to take free money Kamal Nath on BJP trying to buy Congress legislators [Video]Told MLAs to take free money Kamal Nath on BJP trying to buy Congress legislators

Told MLAs to take free money Kamal Nath on BJP trying to buy Congress legislators

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:04Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.