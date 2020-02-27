Delhi violence | Police confirms over 1000 detained as death toll touches 47

The Delhi Police confirmed the number of arrested people related to violence in Delhi's north east area.

Delhi Police Joint Commissioner Alok Kumar confirmed that over 25 people have been detained and 1060 FIRs have been registered.

Kumar said the police is continuously in talks with the peace committees of different localities.

Kumar added that CBSE exams were conducted normally at around 60 centres with 98.7% students giving examinations in the area.

This comes after 47 people were killed during the Delhi violence in the north east region of the national capital.

Jafrabad, Maujpur, Chand Bagh, were among the affected areas.