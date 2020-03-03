Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Coronavirus Update: Where 'Disease Detectives' Are Focused Right Now

Coronavirus Update: Where 'Disease Detectives' Are Focused Right Now

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 00:33s - Published < > Embed
Coronavirus Update: Where 'Disease Detectives' Are Focused Right Now

Coronavirus Update: Where 'Disease Detectives' Are Focused Right Now

Mayor Bill de Blasio talks on where "disease detectives" are focused to track coronavirus in New York.

Click here for the complete NYC update, the list of resources and FAQ: https://cbsloc.al/2IaZko9

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

BrianWebster18

Brian Webster “You can’t fight a virus if you don’t know where it is. Find, isolate, test and treat every case, to break the chai… https://t.co/hLNIuSGuC3 6 hours ago

SattarASattar

Abdul Sattar As Covid-19 sweeps the globe, the place where it all started seems to have gotten a handle on the disease. This is… https://t.co/zxaEdfQLWE 7 hours ago

ChasFondue

Chas RT @RESCUEorg: Who will be hit hardest by #COVID19? Countries where conflict or crisis have destroyed clinics and hospitals and weakened he… 10 hours ago

HarrisonMayor19

Jerry Jackson There will be an Update on coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) WHO: Governor Asa Hutchinson Dr. Nate Smith, Secr… https://t.co/ulrSVy7x83 13 hours ago

tiredmomposts

🍂Tired Mom Posts🍂 RT @DantonKabuye: “You can’t fight a virus if you don’t know where it is. Find, isolate, test and treat every case, to break the chains of… 14 hours ago

DantonKabuye

Danton Kabuye “You can’t fight a virus if you don’t know where it is. Find, isolate, test and treat every case, to break the chai… https://t.co/fz6vdRAOlS 14 hours ago

TraderArtblog

TraderArtblog RT @yardeni: YARDENI RESEARCH. The following table appears in the March 13 "Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) Situation Report–53" prepar… 15 hours ago

yardeni

Yardeni Research YARDENI RESEARCH. The following table appears in the March 13 "Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) Situation Report… https://t.co/dDEp8AH2vJ 1 day ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus update: What you need to know about the 'delay phase' [Video]

Coronavirus update: What you need to know about the 'delay phase'

Boris Johnson introduced new measures to try and protect the elderly and vulnerable, saying anyone with coronavirus symptoms, however mild, such as a continuous cough or high temperature, must now stay..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:47Published
Trump feeling 'very good' doesn't plan to take coronavirus test [Video]

Trump feeling 'very good' doesn't plan to take coronavirus test

Providing an update on the coronavirus following a meeting with Republican lawmakers, U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he has not been tested for the coronavirus, saying he has no symptoms..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:42Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.