Midday Guest 3/3/2020 - Columbus Lowndes Public Library March Events 2 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: WCBI - Published Midday Guest 3/3/2020 - Columbus Lowndes Public Library March Events The Columbus Lowndes Public Library System is here to talk about their upcoming quilt reception and March children's programs. The quilt reception will take place March 10 at the meeting room at the library at 12 pm. Various activities for children will take place throughout the month. For more information go to the Columbus Lowndes Public Library Facebook page. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Midday Guest 3/3/2020 - Columbus Lowndes Public Library March Events Welcome back to join now my predator recover from the library as everything is going rebecca hall >> i will so the following three years she had a great sounds like a the words have a lot of us programming prepared. That will be falling during the week of spring break now is start on monday march and have a config program is program to get kids about what happens when you come across a stranger things are you looking for a situation in humans will be happy to stay with me martial arts and to is a ton of different programs that people can go to the page and see will have something in quilting section 9 will not enter your one, the reception. Whatever you at the end of march on believe that march 21, saturday will be having first children's theater workshop to be held at 1815 1815 4th st., so it will not be on the library but it will be on fourth street on 4th st., south address can be a great time to come to talk about negative stereotypes that are seen predatory. While it can be held by a school teacher. She stopped working in as well i was assigned as and come out to the were trying to make sure that has always been our kids in our lives like that 14 is h2 the columbus public library is all of





You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources Midday Guests 03/05/20 - MIC Founders Day WCBI's Stephanie Poole is joined by Rev. Eddie Longstreet of Ministerial to discuss about the upcoming MIC Founders event they are having. It be starting at 7 pm on March 6 at the MIC on Church Hill.. Credit: WCBIPublished 8 hours ago Midday Guest 3/3/2020 - Columbus Lowndes Public Library System The Columbus Lowndes Public Library System is here to talk about their upcoming quilt reception and March children's program. The quilt reception will begin March 10 at the meeting room at the library.. Credit: WCBIPublished 2 days ago