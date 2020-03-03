Global  

Prince Charles honours stars of opera and film music

The Prince of Wales has honoured some of the top talents in the world of music at the Royal College of Music (RCM).

In his role as RCM president, he handed out awards to artists including conductor and Royal Opera House music director Sir Antonio Pappano, tenor Jonas Kaufmann, composer Debbie Wiseman and Oscar-winning composer Rachel Portman.

Report by Alibhaiz.

