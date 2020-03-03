Ben Stiller Denies 'Fast and Furious' Rumors 'Page Six' had previously reported that Stiller would appear in the latest installment of the action franchise, but the 54-year-old actor has taken to social media to reject the report.

'Fast and Furious 9' is set for release in May and features a cast including Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson and Charlize Theron.