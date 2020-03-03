Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Federal Reserve > Surprise Fed rate cut fails to end stock gloom

Surprise Fed rate cut fails to end stock gloom

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 02:17s - Published < > Embed
Surprise Fed rate cut fails to end stock gloom

Surprise Fed rate cut fails to end stock gloom

U.S. stocks tumbled nearly 3 percent on Tuesday after a surprise half percentage-point rate cut sparked fear the global economy may be headed for tougher times because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Conway G.

Gittens has the details.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Surprise Fed rate cut fails to end stock gloom

Stocks tumbled Tuesday after a surprise emergency rate cut by the Federal Reserve - meant to support the market - failed to stop the selling.

The Fed cut rates - between meetings - by 50 basis points - the deepest cut since the financial crisis… underscoring the Fed's worry that the spreading coronavirus could undermine economic growth.

Fed chief Jerome Powell: SOUNDBITE (ENGLISH): FEDERAL RESERVE CHAIRMAN JEROME POWELL, SAYING: "We do recognize that a rate will not reduce the rate of infection, it won't fix a broken supply chain, We get that.

We don't think we have all the answers, but we do believe that our action will provide a meaningful boost to the economy." Judging from the sell-off, Wall Street wasn't so sure.

Investors continued to run to the perceived safety of U.S. government debt; that pushed the yield on the benchmark 10-year note temporarily below 1 percent for the first time ever.

As for stocks..

The selling resumed after a one-day rally on Monday..

The Dow fell 785 points.

The S&P 500 shed 86 points.

The Nasdaq lost 268 points.

And Nick Colas, co-founder at DataTrek Research, thinks this market isn't done falling.

SOUNDBITE (ENGLISH): NICK COLAS, CO-FOUNDER, DATATREK RESEARCH, SAYING: "An investing bottom more likely comes with some kind of bigger move in equities, something like a five percent move.

That's only happened 33 times in one day back to 1958.

Those are better signs of a bottom.

Now during the financial crisis we had quite a few of those and the bottom wasn't for a few months, but it was signaling that there was so much stress in the market that it was time to buy." Financials were the hardest hit group.

Record-low rates will make it difficult for this industry..

American Express was the worst performing Dow stock - down 5 percent.

Other financial blue chips such as JPMorgan Chase and

Class="kln">Visa weren't far behind.

Airlines stocks were also losers.

International travel to the U.S. during the spring holiday season will likely suffer the biggest decline since the financial crisis, according to a prediction by the U.S. Travel Association.

Further strain will likely come from a drop in business travel.

Citing growing concerns about the fast-spreading coronavirus, The International Monetary Fund and World Bank announced their April meeting in Washington, D.C.

Will now be a "virtual gathering." The high-powered event usually draws a global crowd of some 10,000 attendees.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

SuzanneChamma

Suzanne Chamma Surprise Fed rate cut fails to end stock gloom https://t.co/hCRNEP8v5N 17 hours ago

greenkontractor

greenkontractor Surprise Fed rate cut fails to end stock gloom... 20 hours ago

emiliomordini

Emilio Mordini Wall Street's coronavirus comeback slips after squishy G7 pledge | @scoopit https://t.co/gOzXTvfpbG 21 hours ago

Gander_News_g4

Business News Surprise Fed rate cut fails to end stock gloom https://t.co/ttCQ5k4yaO via @circleboom 22 hours ago

AllTheNewsIsNow

All The News Is Now Surprise Fed rate cut fails to end stock gloom https://t.co/gqc3WhVzkh 1 day ago

JettCapital

JettCapital Surprise Fed rate cut fails to end stock gloom https://t.co/S8PmbYisI0 via @josephjett 1 day ago

LeapingBear

Greg Rickman Surprise Fed rate cut fails to end stock gloom: https://t.co/4lrJ5yM3Oj via @ReutersTV 1 day ago

SpokesmanReview

SpokesmanReview Stocks fell in early-afternoon trading Tuesday, wiping out a brief pop higher after the Federal Reserve swooped int… https://t.co/NfquSFxQWW 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.