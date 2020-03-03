Into the Dark S02E06 Crawlers
INTO THE DARK: CRAWLERS is set on Saint Patrick's Day - a night of wild parties and drunken revelry - and follows three unlikely friends who band together to save a college town from a vicious horde of body-switching aliens.
INTO THE DARK | Year-round Event Series
In partnership with Blumhouse Television, Into The Dark is a monthly horror event series from prolific, award-winning producer, Jason Blum's independent TV studio.
Each feature-length installment is inspired by a holiday and features Blumhouse's signature genre/thriller spin on the story.
INTO THE DARK: CRAWLERS Cast:
Jude Demorest ("Star")
Pepi Sonuga ("9-1-1")
Giorgia Whigham ("The Punisher")
Olivia Liang ("Legacies")
Cameron Fuller ("The Last Ship")
Director: Brandon Zuck ("Swipe Night")
Premiere Date: Friday, March 6th 2020 (Saint Patrick's Day Episode)