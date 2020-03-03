Global  

Into the Dark S02E06 Crawlers

Into the Dark 2x06 Crawlers Promo trailer HD Season 2 Episode 6 INTO THE DARK: CRAWLERS is set on Saint Patrick's Day - a night of wild parties and drunken revelry - and follows three unlikely friends who band together to save a college town from a vicious horde of body-switching aliens.

INTO THE DARK | Year-round Event Series In partnership with Blumhouse Television, Into The Dark is a monthly horror event series from prolific, award-winning producer, Jason Blum's independent TV studio.

Each feature-length installment is inspired by a holiday and features Blumhouse's signature genre/thriller spin on the story.

INTO THE DARK: CRAWLERS Cast: Jude Demorest ("Star") Pepi Sonuga ("9-1-1") Giorgia Whigham ("The Punisher") Olivia Liang ("Legacies") Cameron Fuller ("The Last Ship") Director: Brandon Zuck ("Swipe Night") Premiere Date: Friday, March 6th 2020 (Saint Patrick's Day Episode)
