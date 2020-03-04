Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Bonus ‘Bachelor’ Superlatives: Women *Shout* All Edition

Bonus ‘Bachelor’ Superlatives: Women *Shout* All Edition

Video Credit: Here To Make Friends - Duration: 07:56s - Published < > Embed
Bonus ‘Bachelor’ Superlatives: Women *Shout* All Edition

Bonus ‘Bachelor’ Superlatives: Women *Shout* All Edition

The hosts of ‘Here to Make Friends’ need a stiff drink and a hearing aid after last night’s deafening Women Tell All.

Emma Gray and Leigh Blickley cut through the crosstalk and re-hash the re-hashing of this season’s most dramatic moments, including who learned the least post-show, who needs training in conflict resolution, and who just needs a goddamn coat, already.

Plus, hear why Emma and Leigh are so thrilled that Clare Crawley will be the next Bachelorette.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

genadamedia

genadamedia Bonus ‘Bachelor’ Superlatives: Women *Shout* https://t.co/v7i50c0FQw 4 days ago

leighblickley

leebzee *WOMAN YELLING*: Superlatives are here! #HTMF #TheBachelor https://t.co/eufIpT8ZZn 6 days ago

B87FM

Boston 87.7 FM 💬Bonus ‘Bachelor’ Superlatives: Women *Shout* All Edition - https://t.co/jNZUeGxZkO 📻 87.7fm | 📲… https://t.co/Z61Nw1lctE 6 days ago

TopCelebNews_

Top Celeb News Bonus ‘Bachelor’ Superlatives: Women *Shout* All Edition https://t.co/FyFYc5YNnZ https://t.co/HPPI0qG1UV 6 days ago

blacknewszone

Black News Zone Bonus ‘Bachelor’ Superlatives: Women *Shout* All Edition https://t.co/2w3Ha8Jj0v 6 days ago

HuffPostLife

HuffPost Life The hosts of our “Here to Make Friends” podcast hand out superlatives from Week 10 of “The Bachelor.” https://t.co/HvTcUst3sx 6 days ago

GrowGirlathon

GROW Girlathon RT HuffPostWomen: The hosts of our “Here to Make Friends” podcast hand out superlatives from Week 10 of “The Bachel… https://t.co/QT2gkX5N6I 6 days ago

HuffPostWomen

HuffPost Women The hosts of our “Here to Make Friends” podcast hand out superlatives from Week 10 of “The Bachelor.” https://t.co/xrM6ACCEwe 6 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

The Bachelor Recap: Victoria F Goes Home & The Women Tell All | The Bach Chat 🌹 [Video]The Bachelor Recap: Victoria F Goes Home & The Women Tell All | The Bach Chat 🌹

It's the Women Tell All on The Bachelor this week! We start off with Victoria F getting sent home, and Madison and Hannah Ann get the final roses. Then, onto the drama with the ladies from Peter's..

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 14:29Published

Victoria P. Makes An Abrupt Exit On The Sixth “Bachelor” Episode [Video]Victoria P. Makes An Abrupt Exit On The Sixth “Bachelor” Episode

The hosts of “Here To Make Friends” are here for more twists and turns. Emma Gray and Leigh Blickley (who’s filling in for Claire Fallon) recap all the chaos with an extra episode on this..

Credit: Here To Make Friends     Duration: 06:48Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.